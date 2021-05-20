Galilel (GALI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Galilel has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Galilel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Galilel has a market capitalization of $8,095.71 and $3.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Galilel

GALI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. The Reddit community for Galilel is https://reddit.com/r/Galilel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @GalilelEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galilel Coin (GALI and zGALI) is an open-source public and private Proof-of-Stake digital cryptocurrency for fast (using SwiftX), private (Zerocoin protocol) and secure microtransactions. Its main goal is to create a decentralized fully secure and anonymous network to run applications, which do not rely on any central body control. By having a distributed system, thousands of users will be responsible for maintaining the application and data so that there is no single point of failure. “

Galilel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galilel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galilel using one of the exchanges listed above.

