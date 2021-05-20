Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives $18.83 Average PT from Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

GLMD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

GLMD stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 55,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

