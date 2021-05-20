Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GATO opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,592,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

