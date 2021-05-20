GATX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,218% compared to the average volume of 152 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $44,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,385.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $137,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $213,705.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $3,971,664. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in GATX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in GATX by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GATX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,733,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in GATX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

