GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Announces Earnings Results

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. GDS updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

