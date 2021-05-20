GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $79.28, but opened at $73.82. GDS shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 11,986 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

