GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $76.20

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.20, but opened at $79.00. GDS shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 14,343 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of GDS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $181,954,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

