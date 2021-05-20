Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.64 and last traded at $55.64. Approximately 660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 152,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $798.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

