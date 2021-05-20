GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Achieves $62,092.33

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $62,092.33 and $451.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 101.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

