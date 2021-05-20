GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.63 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and $1.27 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00008548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00075105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.11 or 0.01169660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00058988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.72 or 0.09702061 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

