GFG Capital LLC Has $16.93 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65,336 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

