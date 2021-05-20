Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 942 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock traded up $13.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $400.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.