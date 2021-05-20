Girard Partners LTD. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $32.79 on Thursday, reaching $2,341.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,323. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,293.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,987.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

