Girard Partners LTD. Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,797,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $592,028.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,564.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,529 shares of company stock worth $26,829,244. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET traded up $12.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,580. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $331.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

