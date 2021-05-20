Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 9,425 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 135,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,657. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.