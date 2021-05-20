Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GVDBF. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,063.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,091.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,012.53. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $3,453.00 and a 52 week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

