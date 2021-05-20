Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 390

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 313.80 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.76. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 144.18 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

