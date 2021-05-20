Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBT. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of GBT opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $76.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

