Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.55 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.46. 1,604,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.92. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

