Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $221.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB opened at $217.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.27. Globant has a one year low of $130.92 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.