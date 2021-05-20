Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Globant worth $27,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $217.39 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $130.92 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

