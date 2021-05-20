Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

