Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $7.63 on Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and $6.75 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.63 or 0.00018243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00076695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.58 or 0.01174662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.63 or 0.09937320 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

