Gordon Tunstall Sells 10,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at $688,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $134,000.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

