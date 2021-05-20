Grace Capital Acquires 18,900 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Grace Capital raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1,260.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,630,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 642,766 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,079,000 after acquiring an additional 256,921 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $11,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.