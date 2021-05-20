Grace Capital Has $131,000 Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $24,052,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 336,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 82,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $140,775. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $403.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

