Grace Capital Sells 3,600 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Grace Capital cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $1,829,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

