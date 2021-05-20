Grace Capital Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Grace Capital decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $296.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $183.23 and a 1-year high of $316.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

