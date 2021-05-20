Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

About Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

