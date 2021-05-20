Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €25.80 ($30.35) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC stock opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.11 and its 200 day moving average is €20.97.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.