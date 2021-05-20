Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.09

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 372380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

