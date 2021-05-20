Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $17.53. Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 110,972 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $335.73 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,605.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 47,101 shares of company stock worth $742,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

