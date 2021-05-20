Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Issues Earnings Results

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

Shares of GNLN opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $317.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenlane stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 239.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

