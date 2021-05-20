Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $340.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

