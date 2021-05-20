Gridcoin (GRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,357.00

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Gridcoin has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $12,357.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,363,849 coins and its circulating supply is 415,710,817 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

