GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of GRWG opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 770.35 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

