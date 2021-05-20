Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.67. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 3,566 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth about $3,054,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

