GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.