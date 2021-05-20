GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,800 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,706,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

QS stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

