Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE opened at $56.51 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,693 shares of company stock worth $105,547 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

