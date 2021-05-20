Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.56. The firm has a market cap of $307.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

