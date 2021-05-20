Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.56

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 1252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

About Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

