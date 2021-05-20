Harold S. Edwards Sells 1,000 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $18,880.00.

LMNR stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $326.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Limoneira by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.