Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 85.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,934 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,015,000 after buying an additional 324,254 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 817,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 713,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,193,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

