Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO Sells $290,383.08 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 12th, James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $285.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

