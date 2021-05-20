Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.01. 3,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,537 shares of company stock worth $28,647,837. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

