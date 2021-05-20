Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $829,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.69. 27,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,019. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

