Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.01. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,657. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.52. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $172.22 and a 52 week high of $223.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.