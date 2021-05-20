Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 926 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 609,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,835,000 after buying an additional 353,904 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $11.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.53. 56,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.03, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

