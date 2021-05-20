Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,717,390 shares of company stock worth $835,244,631. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Moderna stock traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.45. 35,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,526,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

